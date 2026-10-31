Bill Belichick's UNC Football Coworkers Had No Clue About Jordon Hudson Split

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's split not only caught fans off-guard ... apparently their fellow colleagues at UNC were also surprised by the break-up.

A pair of staffers at the UNC football office -- with one being a senior member -- told USA Today that they weren't aware of the split.

TMZ previously broke the news ... the pair ended their relationship "late last year."

Sources close to Jordon said that the amicable exes were "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends."

They've certainly remained close on the field ... with Jordon appearing on the sidelines for several games this season.

As you know ... the former pair started dating in 2022 before going public with their romance until June 2024.