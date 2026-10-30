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Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Quietly Broke Up Almost a Year Ago

Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Secretly Split Last Year

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quits late last year, and there's already been another person in the picture ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources close to Jordon, with direct knowledge, tell TMZ ... the legendary football coach, now for the University of North Carolina, and his much younger girlfriend quietly ended their romance "late last year."

Although, they're no longer dating, we're told they remain "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends."

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson Together
Launch Gallery
Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson Together Launch Gallery
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It's unclear what led to Jordon and Bill's breakup, or who ultimately pulled the plug on their romance.

Another source tells us Jordon has started seeing other people, but we don't know what her relationship status is right now.

We've reached out to Bill and Jordon ... so far, no word back.

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Publicly, neither Bill or Jordon let on about their breakup. They've appeared together at events all year, and just last week, Jordon was on the sidelines, supporting Bill at UNC's home game against Syracuse.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Bill, 74, and Jordon, 25, met on a flight in February 2021 and began dating in 2022, though their romance didn't go public until June 2024.

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TMZSports.com

Their nearly 50-year age gap raised eyebrows, but the couple appeared unfazed by the attention.

Jordon sparked controversy in April 2025 after interrupting Bill's CBS "Sunday Morning" interview when he was asked how they met. Bill later defended her, claiming the interview was edited to create a false narrative.

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More recently, Bill dismissed claims Jordon was trying to control UNC's football program, calling the accusations ridiculous in a September interview with the Wall Street Journal.

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