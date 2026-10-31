Green Bay Packers Star Josh Jacobs' Arrest Captured on Body Cam Footage

Play video content Video: Josh Jacobs Seen Getting Arrested On Body Cam Footage

Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs can be seen being placed in cuffs in new body cam footage taken on the day of his arrest on battery charges.

In the footage from his May arrest obtained by TMZ ... Jacobs can be seen exiting a car he was a passenger in before being told to turn around by officers.

After he was placed under arrest ... Jacobs was patted down by cops near their squad car.

Jacobs also told officers in the clip that his attorneys had his phone because his legal team's intention was to turn himself in.

After getting in the squad car ... cops talked to the driver of the vehicle he was in and thanked him for pulling over.

We reported earlier ... Jacobs pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property last month.

Josh's arrest came after his then-girlfriend accused him of grabbing her and throwing her to the ground, injuring her head.

She said she had gone through his phone and found he had been talking with other women ... before tossing the phone. Josh denied the claims at the time.

Josh said during his hearing where he pled no contest ... "I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I take full responsibility."