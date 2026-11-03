Savannah Chrisley Reveals Gender Of Baby With Husband Jason Galanis Amid Romance Backlash

Savannah Chrisley is firing back at people who criticized her for marrying a convicted fraudster and having a child with him ... while revealing the gender of the baby she is expecting!

Savannah uploaded an Instagram Reel showing her with a sonogram revealing she is having a boy with her husband, Jason Galanis, whom she secretly married in July in the Cayman Islands.

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In 2020, Jason was convicted of scamming a Native American tribe and investors of tens of millions and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. But in 2025, President Trump commuted his sentence, and he was released.

In the IG video, Savannah and Jason seem like the perfect married couple, cozying up with one another while hanging out with Savannah's famous family, namely Todd Chrisley. It's evident from the video that all the Chrisleys are in love with the newest member of their family.

Savannah, though, is the most excited, writing in the caption ... "IT'S A BOY!!!" 🩵😭 My sweet miracle boy… you are everything we prayed for and more. The most beautiful reminder that God’s plans are always greater than our own."