Todd Chrisley Visits Savannah and New Husband After Admitting Marriage Doubts

Todd Chrisley is making nice with his daughter's new marriage ... paying a visit to Savannah Chrisley and her husband, Jason Galanis, despite previously admitting he wasn't exactly thrilled about their relationship.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star was spotted out and about Tuesday in Nashville, walking with Jason. Todd kept things casual in a pink quarter-zip sweater and khaki pants, carrying a drink as the pair made their way down the street.

And Todd wasn't the only Chrisley making moves Tuesday ... a pregnant Savannah was spotted out grabbing some fast food, carrying a Chick-fil-A bag and a drink while rocking a black crop top, baggy sweatpants and sneakers.

The family visit comes after Todd admitted he initially struggled with Savannah's relationship with Jason ... particularly their 27-year age gap.

Play video content Video: Todd Chrisley Opens Up About Struggling With Daughter's Engagement

As we previously reported ... Todd told Bunnie Xo on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast he eventually had to accept the romance or risk losing his daughter, making it clear nothing would come between them.

And there's another interesting twist ... Todd and his new son-in-law actually served time at the same federal prison in Florida, with their sentences overlapping in 2023. Both men were later granted clemency by President Trump.

Savannah and Jason secretly tied the knot in the Cayman Islands back in July, and they're now expecting their first child together ... a baby boy.