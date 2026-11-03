Savannah Chrisley Asks Judge To Intervene In Legal Battle Over Younger Brother's Car Crash

Savannah Chrisley is asking a judge to intervene in her court battle over her younger brother Grayson Chrisley's 2022 car crash ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Savannah opposes the request that she turn over documents related to her being appointed guardian of Grayson before her parents, Todd and Julie, checked into prison.

The discovery request came from Patrick Rykwalder, the man suing Grayson for allegedly being negligent when he crashed into Patrick's car with his pickup truck.

Patrick wants to see the guardianship docs … which he apparently believes may contain relevant information for the case at hand. Savannah is seeking a protective order to limit what he can get his hands on, especially when it comes to any confidential court records.

A judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ first reported, Todd is also trying to block Patrick from getting his hands on Grayson's drug and alcohol test results from the hours after the car crash.