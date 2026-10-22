Todd Chrisley Trying to Block Release of Son Grayson's Drug Test Results From Car Crash

Todd and Julie Chrisley's son, Grayson Chrisley, claims he got tested for drugs and alcohol after his 2022 car crash … and now he's trying to block the man suing him from seeing his medical and testing records ... TMZ has learned.

Patrick Rykwalder -- the man suing Grayson, his parents and his sister Savannah Chrisley -- is trying to get his hands on the medical records but says the famous family is trying to thwart his efforts. He says he should be allowed to investigate as part of his case against the Chrisleys.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Patrick claims Todd went on his podcast in November 2022 to talk about the crash. Todd claimed he showed up to the crash scene and went with Grayson to the hospital, where he had the staff do a toxicology test on his son.

Patrick says Grayson also claimed to have suffered a concussion … and wants the medical records to see if that’s true.

The Chrisley family argues Patrick has no right to the records in question, claiming that Grayson already admitted liability for the car accident ... and insisting the records are not relevant to assessing damages.

As TMZ first reported, Grayson crashed into Patrick while driving a 2020 Ford 5150 pickup in Tennessee ... weeks before his parents checked into prison.

Patrick says the accident was caused by Grayson not paying attention, which Grayson denies.