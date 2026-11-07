Savannah Chrisley Offers Close-Up Video of Engagement Ring From Husband Jason Galanis

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Instagram/@ngdiamondgirl

Savannah Chrisley is offering an incredibly close-up video of the mammoth engagement ring that her husband, Jason Galanis, gave her.

Savannah shared the clip that her jeweler Nicole Nicola Genovese initially posted of the ring ... with Nicole writing ... "My man just said: You're not too expensive, you're my best investment. Ladies... find a man with his mindset."

We've reached out to Nicole for more details on this epic bling ... so far, no word back.

As you know ... Savannah also showed off the massive ring in her gender reveal video, where she shared that she and Jason would be having a boy!

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Instagram/@savannahchrisley

In the sweet clip, Savannah and Jason were also joined by his fellow former inmate -- Savannah's dad Todd Chrisley.

We reported earlier ... Jason and Todd not only both received acts of clemency from President Donald Trump, but they also served in the same prison, at the same time.

While Todd admitted he was initially hesitant to approve of their romance, it seems that he is supportive now.