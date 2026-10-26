Donald Trump Loses His Mind Over Bill Maher in Longest Tweet Ever

Donald Trump totally lost it Sunday night, going on a hilarious diatribe over Bill Maher, claiming he agreed to have a second dinner with the "Real Time" host because he believed Bill was a "major pothead" and "He's got to stop, it's very bad for his health."

It's the longest post-Trump -- or Natalie -- has ever written ... more than 1300 words. It meanders from anger toward B.M. -- "COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER" -- to "The Apprentice" and how he says it was the greatest, most successful show in its day.

Trump goes after Bill again, but not before quoting CNN's Harry Enten, whom he says was "The Most Influential President of the Last Century."

Trump claims Bill "invited himself to the White House" for their first dinner and "wanted to come back" for the second dinner earlier this month. Our sources say it was Trump who actually invited Maher both times.

Trump re-launches on Bill, claiming he was drunk during the second dinner. And he takes issue with Bill, who said the dinner lasted 4 hours. Trump insisted it was 2 hours at most, and he has the time stamp to prove it!

He goes on and on ... at one point claiming Bill's jokes on "Real Time" aren't funny, and it's not the audience's laughter you hear -- Trump says it's a "laugh machine."