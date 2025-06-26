Justin Tucker Suspended 10 Weeks ... After Massage Misconduct Allegations

NFL free agent kicker Justin Tucker was just hit with a severe punishment ... being handed a 10-week suspension after a league investigation into misconduct allegations.

The 35-year-old -- who was released by the Baltimore Ravens back in May -- was accused by 16 massage therapists of acting inappropriately during sessions ranging from 2012-2016.

The league looked into the matter ... and on Thursday, announced the hefty ban.

"Free agent Justin Tucker is suspended without pay for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy," the NFL said.

"Tucker's suspension will take effect on roster cutdown day, August 26, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11."

The league went on to say he can serve his time even if he is not under contract with a team ... and the punishment will not impact his process of finding a new pro home -- and he'll be able to participate in training camp and preseason matchups, if he does end up somewhere.

Tucker has adamantly denied any wrongdoing ... releasing multiple statements on the matter. His wife, Amanda, also spoke out ... saying she believes him and supports him "fully."

To compare, Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after his sexual misconduct scandal.