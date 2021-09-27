Ravens Coach Blew Out Hamstring Celebrating Justin Tucker's Game-Winning Kick

Justin Tucker's 66-yard game-winning kick Sunday wasn't just painful for Lions fans ... it also REALLY hurt a Ravens assistant coach, who blew out his hamstring celebrating!!!

Baltimore headman, John Harbaugh, explained the situation to reporters Monday ... saying linebackers coach, Drew Wilkins, popped his hammy while jumping for joy after Tucker's epic boot.

Harbaugh took a little bit of joy in announcing the injury ... joking with media members that the wound was all due to Wilkins' poor gym habits.

Play video content Baltimore Ravens

"Drew is philosophically opposed to exercise," Harbaugh said with a big smile. "He's made that clear over the years, kind of emphatically. He's a staunch believer in not exercising. You can see where that gets you."

Video of the celebration is pretty funny -- even though it's got to be pretty painful as well -- 'cause you can see in the clip Wilkins tumbled hard after rushing the field to celebrate Tucker's kick.

Unclear how long Wilkins' recovery process will be -- Harbaugh joked the MRI results are not in yet -- but we're pretty sure a come from behind, improbable 19-17 win will make the pain a little easier to swallow.