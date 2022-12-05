Rob Gronkowski Returns To Football Field, Nails Field Goals With Mojo Muhtadi
12/5/2022 2:52 PM PT
Gronk is BACK on the football field!!!
Recently retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski will have Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans drooling over the idea of a comeback ... after the tight end was spotted on the gridiron in Orlando over the weekend.
It's a clip that will have folks wondering if the 4-time Super Bowl champ has the itch to return to his day job ... considering he's still in incredible shape.
But, don't expect the 33-year-old to pull a Tom Brady and return to the league just yet ... 'cause he wasn't running routes and catching passes -- he was lining up for some field goals with his buddy/TMZ Sports TV show co-host Mojo Muhtadi.
The guys were at Camping World Stadium to check out a Pop Warner football game ... and we're told Gronk decided to hop on the gridiron and show off his boot.
Gronk's no Justin Tucker, but it doesn't matter -- he was still able to get the pigskin between the pipes for a successful attempt.
Gronk also had some fun talking to some of the kids at the game ... even joining their huddle for a cute moment.
Forget about it, football fans -- the dude's retired. That is, unless he wants to try becoming a kicker??