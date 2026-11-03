Janet Jackson's Fashion Designer Hopes Justin Timberlake Comes Clean About Super Bowl

Play video content Video: Janet Jackson’s Designer Wants Justin Timberlake to Come Clean About Super Bowl Fallout TMZ.com

Justin Timberlake has the opportunity to tell the truth about Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" ... and the truth is the Super Bowl outfit functioned exactly as intended ... so says Janet's longtime fashion designer.

Wayne Scot Lukas joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to discuss Justin's upcoming 4-part documentary series set for release on AppleTV+ in December ... the infamous Super Bowl incident will be a key part of the show, but Wayne says he wasn't asked to contribute, even though he was at the center of it all.

Wayne says JT never apologized to him ... though he claims the "wardrobe malfunction" seriously harmed his career.

He also says calling it a "wardrobe malfunction" is totally inaccurate ... because the ensemble was supposed to reveal Janet's boob -- a change made when it was decided they needed to up the ante on the performance.

According to Wayne, the original plan was for JJ to show off her derrière ... and he came with receipts in the form of a G-string. They switched course and decided to show her breast days before the performance.

Wayne says the cameras were supposed to cut away and the screen was supposed to go black after Janet's breast was revealed ... but that didn't happen ... and he blames producers.

Worth noting ... Janet for years has maintained this was a complete accident and not an orchestrated stunt -- though clearly Wayne says that's not how he remembers it.

Wayne says he doesn't need an apology from Justin over the whole incident ... though he thinks he should tell the true version of the story.