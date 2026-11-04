Woman Tied to Eva Longoria, Tony Parker Cheating Scandal Didn't Leave Suicide Note, M.E. Says

Erin Benavides -- the woman linked to the Eva Longoria and Tony Parker cheating scandal -- did NOT leave a suicide note despite her troubling journal entries, according to the medical examiner.

Joe Hayen, Director of Operations for Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, tells TMZ ... there was no suicide note observed at the scene by investigators ... police say Erin shot herself with a revolver while lying in bed at her Port Aransas, Texas, home.

It's interesting ... Hayen also said Erin suffered a single gunshot wound, but 2 spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.

As TMZ first reported ... police found Erin's journal detailing her day-to-day hardships, which led her down a dark path that fed her mental illness.

Cops also said they received a call from a friend of her current husband who told police he had been sent an alarming 6-word text message by Erin that made him believe she was suicidal.

When officers arrived, they forced their way inside Erin's house after seeing her through a window, bleeding on her bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As we previously reported, Erin allegedly had an affair with Tony back in the day while he played for the San Antonio Spurs and was married to Eva.

Eva reportedly learned of the affair after finding hundreds of texts between Erin and Tony. Erin was married to Tony's San Antonio Spurs teammate Brent Barry at the time ... which caused both marriages to crumble.