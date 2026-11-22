Motorcycles Sell for 5 Times More Than Estimate

Play video content Video: Billy Joel’s Motorcycles Fetch Nearly Five Times Their Estimated Value TMZ.com

Billy Joel is known for smashing the record for most shows performed at Madison Square Garden ... but this weekend, he also pulled off another rare feat -- selling his motorcycles for five times their estimate.

Gooding Christie’s auctioned off a total of 69 of his motorcycles and raised more than $2 million -- roughly quintupling their pre-auction estimate of $405,000.

Of course, this was all for a good cause ... with the proceeds benefiting the Joel Foundation.

Each and every lot sold exceptionally well ... often 5 to 10 times their estimated values! Talk about a Big Shot!

The standout sale, however, was his 1978 Triumph Bonneville T140 'Madison Square Garden' Custom.