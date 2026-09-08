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Clive Davis' $35 Million Art Collection Up for Auction

Clive Davis $35 Million Art Collection Hits Auction Block ... Respect His Warhol Portrait of Aretha!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Clive Davis Art Collection Up For Auction
Launch Gallery
For $ale! Launch Gallery
Christie's

Late music mogul Clive Davis' $35 million art collection -- which includes an Andy Warhol portrait of Aretha Franklin -- is heading to auction, and it could be yours for a pretty penny ... but ya gotta have some deep pockets.

The music mogul -- who helped catapult the careers of music legends like Whitney HoustonBruce Springsteen and Kelly Clarkson -- boasted an art collection that featured the likes of some history-making painters.

Clive Davis Art Collection 4
Christie's

You can bid for these works -- which include pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney and Frank Stella to name a few -- across multiple sales in October and November organized by Christie's auction house.

As we reported ... the music exec died in June at his Manhattan home. He was 94.

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TEARFUL TRIBUTES
Video: Music Legend Clive Davis Honored at Star-Studded NYC Funeral
centralsynagogue.org

Clive was laid to rest a week later at a star-studded funeral.

Among the attendees and performers were Bruce, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Dionne Warwick, and Kenny G.

Clive Davis & Whitney Houston 2000 getty 1
Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's art can be purchased at Christie's Prints and Multiples sale in October ... and their 20th Century Evening Sale and the Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale in November ... so you've got some time to save up.

Gotta respect Clive's taste!!!

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