Clive Davis' $35 Million Art Collection Up for Auction

Late music mogul Clive Davis' $35 million art collection -- which includes an Andy Warhol portrait of Aretha Franklin -- is heading to auction, and it could be yours for a pretty penny ... but ya gotta have some deep pockets.

The music mogul -- who helped catapult the careers of music legends like Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and Kelly Clarkson -- boasted an art collection that featured the likes of some history-making painters.

You can bid for these works -- which include pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney and Frank Stella to name a few -- across multiple sales in October and November organized by Christie's auction house.

As we reported ... the music exec died in June at his Manhattan home. He was 94.

Play video content Video: Music Legend Clive Davis Honored at Star-Studded NYC Funeral centralsynagogue.org

Clive was laid to rest a week later at a star-studded funeral.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's art can be purchased at Christie's Prints and Multiples sale in October ... and their 20th Century Evening Sale and the Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale in November ... so you've got some time to save up.