'Devil Wears Prada 2' Costumes Being Auction for Fundraiser

If you ever wanted a chance to step into the high-fashion world of "The Devil Wears Prada" universe ... now's your chance, 'cause clothing and jewelry from the 2026 sequel are about to hit the auction block ... and it's all for a good cause.

That's right -- fans will have a chance to score some Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and more ... worn by the stars of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in a fundraising auction led by Meryl Streep and Christie's global auction house.

The items include the Dries Van Noten tassel jacket worn by Meryl's character Miranda Priestly in the film during a staff meeting at Runway ... a $107,000 Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff worn by Emily Blunt ... the Gabriela Hearst Niki Dress that Anne Hathaway's character stained in the Hamptons -- with the stain included -- and even the Bad Binch TongTong by Terrence Zhou feather dress Lady Gaga wore for the music video for "RUNWAY" ... and so much more.

The online auction will be live September 1 to September 15 at christies.com ... and fans will have a chance to browse the collection while it's on display September 8 through September 13 at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza.

The groundbreaking event will benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).