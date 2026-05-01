How to Celebrate The Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere

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Gird your loins! "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is finally here! And -- in true Miranda Priestly fashion -- it only makes sense that we celebrate in style.

Whether you're looking to recreate some of the most memorable looks from the first film, or are simply a fan of the movie's namesake fashion house ... we've got you covered.

Check out our devilish picks, below! And if you want more great finds head to TMZ Deals.

We're starting off strong with this cerulean women's sweater ... which is almost identical to the one Andy Sachs wore on her first day at "Runway."

You know the one ... it inspired the famous Miranda monologue that only Meryl Streep could deliver.

"The Devil Wears Prada: A Novel" is the story that started it all. In case you didn't know ... the first film was actually an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 book.

So if you want to get a glimpse of what OG Miranda was like before Meryl brought her to life ... you'll want to read the novel.

Consider these gold-rimmed oval sunglasses an homage to the ones Miranda wore in one of the movie's biggest moments.

You know the one ...

She sports a similar pair as she tells Andy, "Everybody wants to be us."

The conversation inspires Andy to quit ... leaving Miranda -- and those shades -- high and dry in a sea of press.

What kind of list would this be if we didn't include a little something from Prada themselves?!?

The Prada Candy Eu de Parfum is a sweet fruity scent that'll have you feeling like you just hopped off the runway.

They may not be the Chanel boots ... but these black thigh-high boots are sure to drop some jaws the same way Emily's did when she saw Andy.

Sure, they won't go all the way up your leg like they did on Anne Hathaway ... but they're still super stunning.

If you dream of being the real-life Miranda Priestly one day, then you need "Little Book of Prada" by Laia Farran Graves.

It's all about the fashion house's history and is packed with pictures of their collections from over the years. Plus, it's small enough that you could pop it in your purse or your pocket and bring it with you everywhere!

If you're on a fashion glow-up journey like Andy was, try this women's double-breasted green coat!

It's super similar to the one she wore to kick off the iconic "Vogue" montage that showed how her character's style dramatically improved since her first day on the job.

And of course ... we wouldn't even have this stellar sequel if the first film weren't so undeniably incredible.

Sure, you could stream it ... but the movie's all about physical media -- "Runway" is a print magazine, after all. So grab yourself a copy of "The Devil Wears Prada" DVD!

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