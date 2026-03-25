Anne Hathaway Demanded 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Models Not Be 'Skeletal,' Streep Says

Anne Hathaway is a real stand-up girl ... at least according to Meryl Streep, who says Anne laid down the law when it came to protecting the models featured in "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Meryl said last year was her first time attending Milan Fashion Week, and she was shocked by how "alarmingly thin the models were" ... and apparently so was Anne!

Meryl told the magazine ... "She made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She's a stand-up girl." Way to go, Anne! And of course, the buzz is real for the upcoming flick ...

As you know ... the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 classic filmed scenes at actual fashion events last year.

While the plot has been kept under wraps, they certainly served some incredible looks and icy zingers in the trailer ... which is exactly the kind of thing that made fans fall in love with the original.