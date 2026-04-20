'Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere Brings Miranda Priestly Back to Rule NYC

Miranda Priestly just reminded NYC who's in charge and honestly, it wasn't even close.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunited at "The Devil Wears Prada 2" world premiere at Lincoln Center Monday night, with a red carpet that felt less like a movie event and more like a high-stakes fashion audition. Twenty years later, the iconic foursome slid right back into place like they never left Runway Magazine.

Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano brought the style heat, while Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner added their own flair.

The sequel drops Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel back into NYC's fashion jungle ... only now it’s faster, louder ... and way more digital.