Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead at 94

Clive Davis -- the legendary music mogul who helped launch the careers of icons like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson, and more -- is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Clive died Monday at his home in New York City ... as the New York Times first reported.

The cause of death is unclear ... but as we reported, there were concerns about his health just weeks ago when he was hospitalized in New York with an upper respiratory infection. He was later discharged on June 4 and returned home ... with a rep telling TMZ he was in good spirits and recovering.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Clive shaped the sound of popular music from the executive suite, earning a reputation as a kingmaker whose ear for talent changed the industry forever.

For the young kids out there ... Clive Davis was a HUGE deal in the biz. On top of discovering Whitney, he founded Bad Boy Records with Sean Combs. He signed, developed, or championed many of the biggest names in music -- including Alicia Keys, Janis Joplin, Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, and countless others.

Play video content 4/16/17 Video: Clive Davis Chats with TMZ at LAX Back in 2017 TMZ.com

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and became almost as famous for his star-studded annual pre-Grammy gala as he was for discovering talent ... and the 200-seat theater at the Grammy Museum is named after him.

Davis also battled Bell's palsy in 2021, but remained active in the music world well into his 90s.

His impact on the business is difficult to overstate -- generations of artists owe part of their success to his guidance and ability to spot a star before the rest of the world caught on.

Clive was 94.