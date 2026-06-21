Kyle Busch's Widow Shares Devastating Father's Day Tribute, Says Cards Were Made

The widow of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch posted an emotional video montage Sunday celebrating the racing icon, whom she shares 2 kids with, while opening up about the painful reality of navigating the holiday without him.

In the lengthy tribute, Samantha Busch reflected on the impactful role Kyle played in their children's lives, remembering him as the dad who was always ready to be silly, race around the neighborhood, squeeze in one more bedtime story, or stay up for "one more question, one more moment."

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Alongside a collection of family memories featuring Kyle with children Brexton and Lennix, Samantha admitted she spent much of the night thinking about what the day should have looked like if Kyle were still here.

Samantha revealed Father's Day cards had already been made for him and were sitting in a drawer ... though there was no one to receive them. She wrote that nothing made Kyle prouder than being a father to Brexton and Lennix.

The post became even more emotional as Samantha described the family's ongoing grief, saying they miss him every second of every day and that his absence is something they physically feel. "Our hearts ache for you," she wrote ... adding that the pain goes beyond sadness and feels like reaching for someone who is no longer there.

Still, Samantha promised to keep Kyle's memory alive for their children, vowing to continue sharing stories, laughs, and reminders of how deeply they were loved by their dad.

The tribute comes exactly a month after Kyle's sudden death shocked the world, especially the NASCAR community. The two-time Cup Series champion died in May at age 41 after a severe illness, leaving behind Samantha and their two children.