Kyle Busch's Widow Says He's Sending Her Signs From Heaven

Kyle Busch's wife just opened up big time about how hard it's been since the NASCAR legend died suddenly last month ... and she shared two moments that'll make fans bawl.

In a heartfelt social media post ... Samantha said one of the most difficult nights she's had since Kyle died ended with a rainbow shining on a pair of his shoes ... which she is convinced was a sign from him.

Samantha also mentioned a moment she experienced in church when a bird was in the building during the service ... and seemed to be paying her all its attention.

The widow says some folks will dismiss both moments as normal occurrences ... but she's not budging ... she's sure it was Kyle, and thinks he was letting her know he is OK.