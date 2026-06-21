James Van Der Beek’s Wife Honors Him on First Father’s Day Since His Death

James Van Der Beek’s wife marked Father’s Day with a deeply emotional post honoring the late actor, sharing her grief and love on the holiday celebrated just months after his passing.

Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly took to Instagram to share the heartfelt message, writing ... “Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today. And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You're a marvel. 🩵”

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The tribute reflects on what would be the first Father’s Day since his death ... with her words focusing on both loss and the lasting presence she feels he continues to have in their family’s lives.

Fans and friends have been flooding the comments with messages of support, offering condolences and sharing in the remembrance of the actor.

TMZ broke the news ... the "Dawson's Creek" star died after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he announced in late 2024, and has remained a beloved figure in Hollywood as his death continues to draw tributes from across the entertainment world.