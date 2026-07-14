World Cup Auction Features Signed Jerseys, Shakira Outfit, and More

Get Your Hands On Shakira's Outfit and Signed Kits!!!

This World Cup has shaped up to be arguably the biggest sporting event of all time, with 3 host nations, 16 cities, 48 teams, 104 matches, and six billion viewers around the globe ... and big events mean bigger auctions ... like this one from Christie's.

Beginning on July 22 ... fans around the world can register to bid on signed jerseys, signed game balls, and Shakira's outfit from the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show!

For starters ... one of the items in this auction is this team-signed USA World Cup 2026 jersey! But, you better Balo-gun it to your wallet ... because the bids are sure to kick off strong.

Speaking of jerseys ... another one set to hit the auction is Messi's Argentina kit ... signed by the GOAT himself! Messi is the big ticket soccer player in town for the World Cup ... and has been making history since his first match in the tournament.

Then there's Shakira's "Dai Dai" video costume ... and her halftime show outfit may hit the auction too!

Proceeds from the sale will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund ... an initiative to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and sports for children in underserved communities.

Better hit the pitch running ... because these offers are sure to run faster than Mbappe on a breakaway!

You can check out the auction here.