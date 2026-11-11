Virginia Madsen, Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s Tatted Son Seen For First Time Since Alleged Fatal Hit-and-Run

Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s son, Jack Sabàto, has made his first appearance in court after being charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run ... after his alleged victim was identified.

Appearing at his Tuesday arraignment ... Jack told the judge working his case that he was working as an Amazon delivery driver and didn't have any money saved up ... KTUU reported.

According to court docs obtained by KTUU ... his alleged victim was Carl Simmonds.

Jack's bail was set at $5,000 ... with a further penalty of $5,000 if he failed to show up for the next court hearing. He was also given a no-driving order.

As of Wednesday morning ... he's still listed as being in the custody of Anchorage Correctional Complex.

We reported earlier ... Jack was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and leaving an accident without assisting an injured person.

In court docs obtained by KTUU ... police initially responded to a hit-and-run in the early hours of Monday.

By that afternoon, cops found and seized Jack's car, which had "fresh damage to the right front corner that was consistent with a pedestrian strike."

Jack called police later that afternoon, claiming that he had hit an animal with his car.