'16 & Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Facing 44 Years In Prison

Whitney Purvis has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter ... more than a year after she allegedly gave a drug called Tranq -- a combination of fentanyl and xylazine -- to a man.

The former reality TV star entered an Alford plea last week. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while also maintaining they are innocent of the crime to which they are pleading.

She pled guilty to three charges ... intentionally distributing a drug called Tranq -- a combo of Fentanyl and Xylazine -- to the victim.

According to the local outlet WBAL-TV 11, Purvis could face up to 44 years in prison after her guilty plea.

We broke the story when Whitney was arrested last year ... after cops say Tranq Whitney gave John Mark Harris caused him to suffer a toxic overdose.