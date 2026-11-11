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'16 & Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Facing 44 Years In Prison

'16 & Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Facing 44 Years In Prison ... After Pleading Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Whitney Purvis has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter ... more than a year after she allegedly gave a drug called Tranq -- a combination of fentanyl and xylazine -- to a man.

The former reality TV star entered an Alford plea last week. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while also maintaining they are innocent of the crime to which they are pleading.

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Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

She pled guilty to three charges ... intentionally distributing a drug called Tranq -- a combo of Fentanyl and Xylazine -- to the victim.

According to the local outlet WBAL-TV 11, Purvis could face up to 44 years in prison after her guilty plea.

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We broke the story when Whitney was arrested last year ... after cops say Tranq Whitney gave John Mark Harris caused him to suffer a toxic overdose.

Whitney has been busted multiple times for more minor infractions ... including shoplifting a pregnancy test and failing to pay child support. Her arrest on the involuntary manslaughter charge came about a month after her son -- Weston Gosa Jr. -- died.

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