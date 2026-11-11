New Video Shows Wild Fight Break Out at Jamie Foxx's Halloween Party

Play video content Video: Jamie Foxx Halloween Party Turns Violent, Guest Suffers Neck Laceration and Suspect Arrested TMZ.com

Jamie Foxx's Halloween party was so crazy that cops were called ... and new videos show a massive brawl that broke out.

TMZ obtained video of a fight that broke out last Saturday between guests at Jamie's sprawling mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

The clip starts with several men wailing on another and rolling on the ground in a wooded area. Other people can also be seen getting into it in the distance.

According to police, L.A. County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded Saturday night to the Halloween bash at Jamie's house, which was organized by the actor's daughter, Anelise.

Cops say they initially thought one male was stabbed in the neck, but after speaking with the victim, they do not believe a knife was used in the attack. Paramedics treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. We're told deputies arrested a man for assault with a deadly weapon.

TMZ obtained a pic of a posted sign at the soirée ... clearly stating a "No Real or Fake Weapons" rule.