JPMorganChase says a cyberattack targeted third parties who provide services to the bank ... and hackers got their hands on some customer information.

The bank made the startling announcement Thursday ... saying they "believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses."

Chase adds ... "There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring."

The news of the cyberattack comes amid a wave of widespread tech outages ... with Chase telling customers that the two incidents are unrelated.

They said ... "There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week."

In addition to Chase ... Wells Fargo, Bank of America and U.S. Bank also reported outages.

Since the outages, President Donald Trump tried to allay fears by telling people concerned enough to start stockpiling food that "[everything's] good."