A former staff member of Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been indicted after investigators claim she staged an attack that left her scarred and zip-tied ... and the story is absolutely insane.

Natalie Greene was federally charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement ... 6 ABC reported.

Also listed in their indictment as a co-conspirator was Anamaria Moe, who was charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes.

Here's where it gets wild ... Natalie allegedly paid a body scarification artist to cut her upper body, including her face, neck and chest back in July 2025.

In addition to the scars, the words "Trump W****" were written on Natalie.

Natalie and Anamaria are accused of staging a scene at a local nature preserve to look like she had been zip-tied during a violent attack with one of the actors carrying a gun.

However, Natalie's story fell apart when authorities found zip ties and duct tape in her car, a Maserati ... according to investigators.