Play video content Video: Kellyanne Conway Throws Ex-Husband George Under the Bus Ahead of Thanksgiving TMZ DC

Kellyanne Conway is getting ready to give thanks with her family this Thanksgiving ... but her ex-husband George might not have much to be thankful for after the way she just talked about him.

Charlie caught up with President Trump's former senior counselor Friday in D.C. ... and what started as some innocent holiday small talk quickly turned into an awkward conversation about her ex.

Kellyanne was all smiles talking about spending Thanksgiving with her daughter Claudia Conway ... but when Charlie asked whether George would be joining the family festivities, the conversation took a sharp turn.

And let's just say Kellyanne wasn't exactly serving up a glowing review of her former husband ... even sneaking in a political cheap shot for good measure.

Of course, the Conways have a long history of airing their differences publicly.

Kellyanne helped Trump win the White House in 2016 and served as one of his top advisers ... while George became a fierce Trump critic before the couple divorced in 2023.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2023 Video: Kellyanne Conway Sings Praises Of Daughter Claudia For Being Independent TMZ.com

Their daughter Claudia has also famously butted heads with her parents over politics ... though as TMZ previously reported, Kellyanne has since praised her daughter's independence.

And George hasn't exactly had the best year politically, either, losing his bid for Congress in his New York primary -- or, as Kelly put it, "He may be the only Democrat who lost in 2026."