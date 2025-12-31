Kellyanne Conway Says Lesbian Comedian Rosie O'Donnell 'Needs a Husband'

Play video content Fox News

In a quintessential display of useless, oxymoronic advice, Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News and told Rosie O'Donnell she "needs a husband" ... perfectly summing up how she thinks about problem-solving.

Kellyanne's baffling statement came in response to Rosie's TikTok over the weekend in which she called for President Donald Trump's removal from office.

During an episode of "The Five" Tuesday, Trump's former campaign manager and senior counselor addressed the camera to pose a question for Rosie, asking, "Don't you have anybody who loves you?"

Kellyanne went on to suggest the former talk show host should find a hobby, a dog -- or a husband.

But as literally everyone knows ... Rosie is a lesbian. Seeing as how she's not attracted to men, one would think being made to take a husband would only add to any problems she may have.

It should be noted Kellyanne's daughter, Claudia, is a lesbian and has praised her mom in the past for accepting and supporting her sexuality.

