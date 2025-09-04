Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump 'Giving Serious Thought' to Revoking Rosie O’Donnell's U.S. Citizenship

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell are sparring on social media yet again ... this time after the prez reminded followers he's "giving serious thought" to revoking the actress' U.S. citizenship.

He reignited their feud on Truth Social Wednesday, posting an unflattering photo of his enemy while telling supporters ... "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Rosie clapped right back -- telling DT "Succession" character Logan Roy "would be proud."

She went on ... "im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting."

Rosie's response referred to the Jeffrey Epstein victims who gathered at Capitol Hill on Wednesday alongside a mix of lawmakers to demand more transparency -- and the release of more files -- in regard to Epstein and his criminal circle. She had also shared several posts in support of the push throughout the day.

Many people believe Trump's name is listed as a client of Epstein's in the infamous files ... though David Schoen, one of Epstein's lawyers, said the late sex offender had no dirt on him.

As you know, the 'League of Their Own' actress and 47 have gone at each other's throats on social media for months, with Trump first threatening to take away her citizenship in July.

Rosie moved to Ireland just ahead of Trump's inauguration this year and is in the process of obtaining her Irish citizenship, as she has Irish grandparents.

In March, she said she would consider returning to America "when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights."

