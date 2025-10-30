Rosie O'Donnell Daughter Chelsea's Daily Jail Life as She Awaits Trip to Prison

Rosie O'Donnell says she's worried about her daughter Chelsea's safety when she's in prison ... but, at least for now, her accommodations at a Wisconsin jail seem easy enough to handle.

Marinette County Assistant Jail Administrator Jake Roberts tells TMZ ... Chelsea's housed in general population -- where she and the other inmates have dayroom time -- time in a shared common area outside of cells where they eat foods like chicken patties, tacos, pizza and rice -- from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Roberts tells us inmates have access to games -- with the ability to buy Phase 1, Uno, chess and checkers -- a TV, phones on the wall, a kiosk to send out messages and video visits ... so, she's got a line to the world outside. She's also able to see visitors.

Inmates even get cable TV ... with the ability to watch ESPN, movies on FX, or even the Hallmark Channel for those inside who want to see heartwarming stories.

Those on the inside are typically doubled-up in cells... so, Chelsea probably has a roommate.

However, Chelsea won't be in this spot forever ... typically it takes 2 to 12 weeks to transfer someone from jail to state prison -- where she's been sentenced.

Chelsea was sentenced to six years of probation in January following several arrests ... all involving drugs. Then she was sentenced to prison on October 22 after she was accused of breaking the terms of her probation due to sexual assault allegations against her in September, we've confirmed.

Rosie posted about Chelsea Wednesday ... writing on Instagram that her daughter "faces a scary future- prayers welcomed" -- while also blaming drug addiction for her run-ins with the law.