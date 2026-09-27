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Taylor Swift Makes Grand Entrance at 2026 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift Stuns at the 2026 MTV VMAs!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Taylor Swift Is A 'Showgirl' On The VMAs Red Carpet
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The Encore ... Launch Gallery
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Taylor Swift just gave the 2026 MTV VMAs a serious jolt ... making a grand entrance in a shimmering silver and black look.

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The pop megastar hit the carpet in a sheer black top and sparkling silver skirt.
Taylor seemingly posed from every angle ... giving cameras a full look at the show-stopping outfit.

2026 MTV VMAs: See All the Red Carpet Show-Stoppers
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Show-Stoppers! Launch Gallery
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She's set to receive MTV's first-ever Artist Director Honors during the show.
Taylor's big night is officially underway!