Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Ignite Legal War With My Chemical Romance Over Fake Uniforms

My Chemical Romance better not mess with Texas ... because the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are dragging them to court ... and it's all because the rock band is trotting out dancers who are dressed like the famous cheer squad.

Powerhouse lawyer Alex Spiro beelined it to court Friday and filed for an injunction against My Chemical Romance ... he's repping the company that owns the DCC brand -- Pro Silver Star -- and he wants a judge to put the kibosh on one major aspect of their tour performance -- backup dancers dressed up like Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

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Footage from recent concerts shows My Chemical Romance performing as backup dancers dressed in DCC's famous getup, waving pom-poms on stage. The cheerleaders arm themselves with prop guns and pretend to protect the band from militarized forces -- they engage in a fake firefight.

The skit features the cheerleaders being shot and crawling off stage.

Spiro claims in legal docs obtained by TMZ ... "Silver Star does not ask Defendants to change their setlist, narrative, politics, choreography, or even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage. Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it. The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.

Silver Star sent My Chemical Romance a cease-and-desist, but the group told Silver Star to pound sand. Now attorney Spiro is taking it to a judge, arguing that the band's continued use of the uniforms would cause "irreparable harm to the reputation and goodwill Silver Star has cultivated in the DCC brand."

Silver Star is upset because the fake cheerleaders are violating its trademark and engaging in a "staged firefight, only to be depicted being shot." Because the fake cheerleaders are wearing the uniform, audience members and people online are led to believe these are the real Dallas Cheerleaders. That's why Spiro says My Chemical Romance needs to immediately 86 their uniforms.

My Chemical Romance is set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for 4 nights ... and Silver Stars wants a judge to intervene STAT and order My Chemical Romance and Live Nation to lose the counterfeit uniforms.