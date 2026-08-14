Luigi Mangione to Plead Guilty to Stalking Resulting in Death in Federal Case

Luigi Mangione just told a judge he's prepared to plead guilty to stalking in his federal case in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... a stunning move that could torpedo his upcoming New York state murder trial.

Mangione spoke to the judge, saying ... "After years of enduring pain from a broken back, I shot Mr. Thompson, and he died. I knew what I was doing was illegal."

Mangione will plead guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death.

Brian's family was in court to watch the dramatic turn of events.

Play video content Video: Luigi Mangione Confronted By Cops at McDonald's

The plea in Manhattan federal court will bring an abrupt end to a case that had been headed for trial in January ... and just a month before he is scheduled to stand trial in New York state court on murder and other charges.

The plea comes after sources with direct knowledge told TMZ Luigi's lawyers were in serious negotiations with federal prosecutors over a deal involving a possible guilty plea.

That would allow Luigi's lawyers to present mitigating factors -- including his feelings about healthcare and corporate greed, and how they allegedly affected his mental state -- in hopes of securing a sentence more favorable than life in prison.

The judge said there was no plea agreement ... meaning Luigi did not cut a deal with the government before today's hearing.

Before Luigi is sentenced, the judge will receive a pre-sentencing report about all things Luigi. There will also likely be a hearing where the defense can present evidence of Luigi's mental state at the time of the killing. The federal judge, Margaret Garnett, a former New York U.S. Attorney, is well-respected and considered tough.

The federal plea could have major consequences for Luigi's upcoming state case. We're told lawyers will argue New York can no longer prosecute him over the same killing because that would constitute double jeopardy.

Even if the state case survives that challenge ... Luigi's lawyers could pursue an extreme emotional disturbance defense without worrying about how it might affect the federal case.