Luigi Mangione Hearing Attended by Brian Thompson's Family

Luigi Mangione will have Brian Thompson's family looking on as he faces a federal judge Friday ... with the slain UnitedHealthcare CEO's loved ones sitting front row.

Thompson's mother, widow and several other family members entered the Manhattan federal courtroom ahead of Mangione's highly anticipated hearing ... taking their seats together in the first row.

Play video content Video: Luigi Mangione Confronted By Cops at McDonald's

Mangione is expected to plead guilty to the two remaining federal stalking counts stemming from the former UnitedHealthcare CEO's 2024 killing.