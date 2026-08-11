Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Targeting Younger Jurors Who Will Side With Him No Matter What

Luigi Mangione's lawyers are pivoting when it comes to their defense strategy as his state murder trial looms ... and jury selection is going to be key.

TMZ's own Harvey Levin has spoken with sources in the know and -- as he explains in this YouTube video published Tuesday -- he's told Mangione's team is banking on some younger jurors who want to acquit Luigi no matter what the law says.

Lots of folks who are under 35 support political violence in certain circumstances ... and if Luigi's team can get some of these people on the jury, that would really help Luigi ... and harm the prosecution.

As for why Luigi's lawyers withdrew his extreme emotional disturbance defense ... well, that's because of the timing of his federal trial ... but they may be able to make the case indirectly.

Basically, Luigi can't use the defense at the federal level ... and, by using it at the state trial first, he'd essentially have to admit to the slaying before appearing in federal court.

This would totally screw Luigi over ... so now his defense team is going in a different direction -- hoping for younger jurors who are Luigi fans.

In fact, it seems Luigi's team is hoping prosecutors admit the diary they seized from him during his 2024 arrest back into evidence.

On one hand, the diary allegedly shows his step-by-step planning of the Brian Thompson killing ... but it also shows Luigi's frustration with the healthcare industry -- which could speak to his emotionally disturbed state.

And, to help further stoke positive public perception of Luigi, Harvey says the defense wants the trial available to everyone via live stream ... with hope that the jury -- which likely won't be sequestered -- will feel more comfortable acquitting Luigi if they hear people rooting for him.