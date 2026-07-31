Luigi Mangione Pissed At Prosecutors, Wants His State Trial Broadcasted Live

Luigi Mangione is not happy with prosecutors in his state trial ... he says they're doing too much to limit the number of people in court ... and he wants the proceedings broadcast live on air.

Luigi's lawyers sent a letter to Judge Carro on Friday ... and it's clear Luigi is mad that the state plans to partially exclude the public and the press from his trial.

According to the letter, Luigi has a big issue with the fact that the court and the District Attorney plan to hand-pick the reporters who are allowed to attend the trial.

He's also pissed that the court isn't planning to broadcast his trial to an overflow courthouse ... and that he wasn't "provided with the right to be heard" before these decisions were made.

Luigi says these things violate his constitutional rights -- specifically under the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments -- and is asking for his trial to be broadcast live, just like his arraignment.