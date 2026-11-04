Democrats Already Preparing to Investigate Trump Administration Officials and Allies

Democrats are basking in the glory of their Republican thrashing during Tuesday's midterm elections -- and they're already getting set to investigate the Trump Administration.

Rep. Robert Garcia from California told his counterparts across the aisle to "LAWYER UP."

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden warned Republicans of what's to come with a single-word post on X, "Subpoenas."

And the Dems didn't stop there ... Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez posted a list on X of recognizable Trump administration officials and close allies that are in her sight, namely Kristi Noem, Markwayne Mullin, Tom Homan and Greg Bovino.

Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts cracked a little joke about the upcoming Republican probes, writing on X, "They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we'll be printing."

As you know, Democrats have been in the minority in both houses ever since President Trump took the reins in the White House.