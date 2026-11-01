Alaska Sen. Dan S. Sullivan Claims He'll Lose a Lot of Votes to Other Sullivan

I'm Going to Lose Votes to the Other Daniel Sullivan!!!

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Alaska Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan believes that the second Daniel J. Sullivan is sure to take votes away from him ... and claims that his inclusion on the ballot is part of an alleged "scheme" by Democrats.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" ... the GOP lawmaker said ... "I'm sure I'm going to lose a lot of votes to that trickery."

As you know ... the New York Times reported that political operatives tied to Sen. Sullivan's opponent Mary Peltola allegedly recruited another person sharing Sullivan's name to take votes away from the Republican candidate.

When Tapper brought up other similar ruses by GOP in the past ... the senator responded ... "I don't do it. I haven't done it. You know me, Jake, that's not my style. That's not what I would do. And the reason I wouldn't do it is because I respect the people I represent."

In response ... Peltola's team previously claimed that they were not involved in getting the second Sullivan to run.