Trump Rally Attendee Trolls Fox News With Jonestown Massacre Comparison

I Missed Jonestown, So This 'Cult' Will Do!!!

Play video content Video: Attendee Compares Trump Rally to Johnstown Massacre

Fox News went looking for a President Trump supporter ahead of his South Carolina rally Thursday ... but the guy they put on camera had a VERY different reason for showing up ... he wanted to see a "cult" live and in action.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson was chatting with a man named Tom during the rally in Rock Hill, asking what brought him out to see the president ... and let's just say the answer wasn't quite what he expected.

The man said ... "Well, in the late '70s, I was a little too young to get involved and go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre, but this is as close as I'll ever get."

A stunned Tomlinson repeated, "Wait, the Jonestown Massacre?" ... and Tom doubled down, telling him, "That's right. It's nothing like seeing a cult right up front, man."

For those unfamiliar, the 1978 Jonestown Massacre saw more than 900 people die in Guyana under cult leader Jim Jones.

Tomlinson immediately realized he'd picked the wrong guy ... awkwardly telling viewers the man was maybe not a Trump supporter, before trying to move on to someone else.

And in hindsight, there was a pretty big clue ... Tom was wearing a bright yellow shirt with the word "DEATH" plastered across it.

Trump is in South Carolina to rally support for Republican Sen. Darline Graham, who's locked in a tight race against Democrat Annie Andrews ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.