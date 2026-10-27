Trump Defends White House Renovations After Obama Cheesecake Factory Joke

Play video content Video: Trump Defends White House Renovations ... Says He's Beautifying the Place Fox News

President Trump isn't taking Barack Obama's criticism of his White House makeover lying down ... firing back at his predecessor and claiming the place was a total mess when he moved back in.

POTUS unloaded on Obama during a speech in Mississippi on Monday ... after the former commander in chief took aim at Trump's renovations, joking the White House now looks like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.

Trump wasn't amused ... defending his decorating skills and insisting the White House was in "horrible condition" when he returned to office.

"I took over the White House and it was in horrible condition," Trump told the crowd ... adding he's naturally good at real estate and fixing things, and actually finds the work relaxing.

He also seemed particularly bothered by the Cheesecake Factory comparison ... pointing out it's a successful business and accusing Obama of not liking successful companies.

So, what got Trump so worked up? During a campaign rally in Ohio Saturday, Obama roasted the president for spending so much time sprucing up the White House instead of focusing on issues affecting everyday Americans.

"He should be on HGTV," Obama joked ... rattling off Trump's massive ballroom project, the paved-over Rose Garden and the gold decorations popping up around the presidential residence.

Obama then delivered the punch line ... "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."

Play video content Video: Heckler Makes Himself Known At Trump Rally Fox News

The former president argued Trump's attention should be on lowering prices for Americans rather than giving the White House a flashy facelift.