Trump Backs Vivek Ramaswamy Attack Ad in Rambling Truth Social Post

Goes To Bat For Vivek Amid Backlash Over Attack Ad

Donald Trump is backing Vivek Ramaswamy amid his controversial campaign ad attacking his political opponent, Amy Acton.

Trump claims the ad -- which shows Amy's estranged mother calling her a liar for accusing her of abuse -- is being targeted by the press in a "concerted and well-coordinated attack."

Here's the thing ... there's been bipartisan backlash over the ad, because Amy's stepfather was charged with raping her when he was married to her mother when Amy was a child.

Trump rants and rambles as he denounces Amy and essentially endorses Vivek for Ohio governor.

🇺🇸🇮🇳 Vivek Ramaswamy is facing intense backlash after releasing an ad featuring his political opponent Amy Acton's own mother disavowing her. Acton's mother lost custody of her children after years of documented neglect, including time spent living in a tent and a spouse who sexually abused Amy. Acton's brother has also confirmed this story. Ramaswamy's betting odds for winning the gubernatorial race have plunged sharply since the release of the video. https://t.co/RP2UyJOhWZ @europa

POTUS wrote on Truth Social ... "I suggested, on the other hand, that Vivek should keep it up, and let everyone listen to the mother of a defective, dishonest, and incapable Candidate, explain how the daughter is a DISASTER who, uncontrollably, lies, cheats, and steals!"

The Prez went on to call the Democratic hopeful "Lyin' Amy Acton" ... also claiming he'd never heard of her before.