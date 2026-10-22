Trump Slams LeBron For Practicing Golf Swing During National Anthem, 'Total Disgrace'

Donald Trump is calling a technical foul on LeBron James ... ripping the NBA superstar as a "total disgrace" for practicing his golf swing during the National Anthem.

Trump went off on the athlete in a Truth Social post Thursday, writing ... "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE."

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POTUS is responding to a clip from Tuesday night's NBA opener between LeBron's Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks ... the Sixers are lined up for the anthem, but LBJ is hardly standing still or bowing his head.

LeBron's winding up and practicing his golf swing as Avery Wilson sings, before switching to perfecting his shooting form.