Donald Trump Jr. Raised Concerns About Iran War to His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. is publicly one of his dad's biggest supporters ... but it seems he's singing a different tune behind closed doors.

According to a new report from The Atlantic, two people who have spoken directly with Trump Jr. about the war in Iran say he's vocally opposed the conflict on multiple occasions.

They tell the outlet he's been against the war from the start ... and even told dad Donald Trump as much.

A person close to the Prez's son said he keeps his views on Iran under wraps, saying he "would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this."

They added ... "But I can’t imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject."

The Atlantic's sources told them DT Jr. didn't want the U.S. to enter another war in the Middle East, also noting he'd been close with Charlie Kirk ... who opposed the Iran war before he died.

The outlet says Trump Jr.'s spokesman declined to comment and the White House dodged their questions about the president's son.