Donald Trump Endorses Benjamin Netanyahu Days Before Israeli Elections

Donald Trump is backing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days before the country's elections.

The President took to Truth Social Sunday morning giving an impassioned endorsement of Bibi to "the Great People of Israel" -- calling the PM "Strong, Brave, and Brilliant."

Speaking about the Iran War, DJT also said "If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so."

Trump and Netanyahu have had a close working relationship for years -- with Bibi praising him as a strong friend of Israel.

While Trump is backing his friend, Netanyahu's closest ally on the Hill was always Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly in July.

As we previously reported, according to audio obtained by TMZ, Graham and Netanyahu had such a buddy-buddy thing going on ... the late senator suggested the Israeli PM toss him "a ton of sheckles" for rounding up lawmakers to be in Bibi's corner.