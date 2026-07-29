Play video content Video: Listen to Lindsey Graham's Phone Call With Netanyahu Asking Him For 'Sheckles' AJH Productions USA

Lindsey Graham and Benjamin Netanyahu had such a buddy-buddy thing going on ... the late senator suggested the Israeli PM hook it up for rounding up lawmakers to be in Bibi's corner.

In audio obtained by TMZ ... the two discussed Graham's success building a bipartisan group of lawmakers to denounce the International Criminal Court while it was investigating Netanyahu for crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip -- and, ultimately, issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Graham tells Bibi to toss a "ton of sheckles" his way for the legwork ... and it seems the PM said he'd take him to dinner -- or get him great seats for a show.