Listen to Lindsey Graham's Phone Call With Netanyahu Asking Him For 'Sheckles'
Lindsey Graham Listen to Private Call ... Where He Asked Netanyahu For 'Sheckles'
Lindsey Graham and Benjamin Netanyahu had such a buddy-buddy thing going on ... the late senator suggested the Israeli PM hook it up for rounding up lawmakers to be in Bibi's corner.
In audio obtained by TMZ ... the two discussed Graham's success building a bipartisan group of lawmakers to denounce the International Criminal Court while it was investigating Netanyahu for crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip -- and, ultimately, issuing a warrant for his arrest.
Graham tells Bibi to toss a "ton of sheckles" his way for the legwork ... and it seems the PM said he'd take him to dinner -- or get him great seats for a show.
Despite the warrant, Netanyahu said he will speak in September at the UN, defying the ICC's arrest warrant -- and despite Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying he is not welcome in the city and asking the feds to follow through on the warrant.