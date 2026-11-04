Kaitlan Collins Appears To Confuse Jake Tapper With Famous Mariah Carey Meme Reference

Kaitlan Collins sounds 'Obsessed' with the New Hampshire Senate race ... because she invoked Mariah Carey's name while commenting on one of the candidates.

The CNN anchor made the flawless comparison during the network's election night coverage on Tuesday ... saying John Sununu -- the former NH senator trying to regain his seat in a battle with Congressman Chris Pappas -- tried to distance himself from Trump with a series of ads claiming he didn't know the prez all that well.

Kaitlan says it reminded her of a Mariah Carey interview from 2003 that got a second life on the internet ... in which she said she didn't know Jennifer Lopez. Kaitlan's cohost, Jake Tapper didn't seem to get the reference.

However, Anderson Cooper can't help but mention it, saying he hopes it's not the last Mariah Carey mention of the night.

Oh we got it. And all we want for Christmas is you @yashar @DanaBashCNN

Dana Bash chimed in on X later in the evening ... backing up Kaitlan's 'Dedicated' Mariah fangirl moment.

Pappas ended up winning big against Sununu ... making Sununu's senatorial hopes more 'Fantasy' than reality.

Democrats won big in the House and Senate ... retaking all of Congress and picking up several gubernatorial seats.